One of Roanoke County's finest new construction sites: Masons Crest Subdivision features sweeping mountain views, underground electrical and sidewalks for your walking pleasure. This home was built in 2022 and has so many amenities to offer: Open Kitchen, Living and Dining with 9 foot ceilings, dining room features crown moulding, coffered ceilings and wainscoting. Gorgeous tiled showers, granite throughout, bright sunny kitchen with views of the backyard. The back patio is the perfect place to relax with a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail. Painting and flooring are neutral yet modern. Mud room space off of garage with half bath. Spacious laundry upstairs for convenience. This home is ready for you to come home!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $529,000
