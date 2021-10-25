4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $544,950

Gorgeous columns and a grand brick entrance will greet you as you pull up to this stately 4 bedroom 4 bath home. This home offers beautiful open rooms, multiple master suites, along with potential in-law quarters on the lower level with a walk-out to an in-ground pool! Mountain views await you as you entertain on the back deck and plenty of space to host inside as well! Office in the basement with multiple closets has been used as a 5th bedroom in the past.