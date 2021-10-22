4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $569,995

Occasionally, there is a home which is simply the best in its price range on the market. Imagine yourself living in a 2015 custom-built home with breath-taking views of the Blue Ridge Mtns and downtown Roanoke. This home includes three levels with high end finishings and located on a cul-de-sac in SW Co., community swimming pool. Open floor plan with modern hardwood floors on main level and hallways upstairs, nat. soft color tiles on kitchen walls, gourmet kitchen with farmhouse ceramic sink, stainless steel appl., custon cabinets, granite counter tops thru-out house, formal dining room, double HVAC system, double water heater tanks, and two car garage, walk in closet in master bedroom, fully finished walk-out basement with bathrm, newly installed fence. Shows like new.