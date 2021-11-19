Four bedroom home located in convenient South Roanoke location with desirable floor plan. Open concept kitchen w/large granite island, stainless appliances & custom cabinets. The great room located off the kitchen features a custom barrel ceiling, large windows, custom built-in bookshelves & a gas log fireplace. Two additional fireplaces can be found in the formal living room and the lower level game room. Upper Level primary suite w/walk-in closet and tile shower. 3 additional bedrooms that share an completely updated full bath. Lower level has a screened-in area under the rear deck, which overlooks the private back yard. Laundry on the entry level. Hardwood floors and updated recessed lighting throughout. Tree lined sidewalk streets convenient to Roanoke Memorial Hospital & FBRI VTC.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Franklin County School Board unanimously voted Monday to approve three operating carryover appropriation requests totaling $2.04 million s…
- Updated
Franklin County track and field and cross country standout Kylie Cooper has made a binding commitment to continue her career in these sports a…
Shadowcast, Labrador retriever
As a child, Sarah Watson Holley had no aspirations of being a published author, yet she has since written four books and is working on her six…
Kandi, domestic short hair
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
This Grand Old Home in Belmont Place sits on a large corner elevated lot that feels quite private w/hedgerow, trees & fence. Rocking chair…
A driver is facing charges for a June wreck that killed one person and seriously injured another in Franklin County.
- Updated
Four people remain hospitalized following a fire at a Smith Mountain Lake home late Saturday.
- Updated
CHESAPEAKE—No. 2 seed Western Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit by scoring 21 points in the last 7 1/2 minutes of play Thursday for a 35-…