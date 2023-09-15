Custom-built 2600 sq ft on main level w/ oversized main-level 2-car garage. Great attention to detail! Huge custom kitchen w/ handmade cabinetry and high-end appliances overlooks a large Great Room w/ gas log fireplace opens to wrap-around decking. 9' ceilings, hardwood flooring and oversized trim throughout. Foyer, Formal living room and formal dining room on the main level ;along with a spacious owner's suite offering a fireplace, deck access, private spa bath and walk-in closet. 2 additional main-level bedrooms offer a Jack & Jill bath. 10x 33 covered front porch offers pastoral views. No steps makes for easy access to home. The home's full walkout lower level offers potential in-law apartment or home office setup. There is also about 1700 sq ft that can be finished if desired.