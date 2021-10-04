 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $619,000

Renovated Mid Century in the Heart of South Roanoke. Original detail, privacy landscaping, finished basement with work area, master suite with privacy screened porch. Tons of light and fabulous open floor plan. A surprising amount of space and well appointed detail.

HOMECOMING HONORS
HOMECOMING HONORS

  • Updated

Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

  • Updated

Convenient Location in the 24014 zip code! Enjoy the charm of country farmhouse style living within minutes and easy access to schools, church…

