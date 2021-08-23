 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $649,900

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $649,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $649,900

This home is now call/go between the hours of 10 AM and 6 PM. There are 2.4 acres but only a moderate sized mowing yard. Amazing and unique family home! Open floor plan with a great private setting and a country feel yet only moments from route 221. House is currently used as a 4-bedroom but could easily be a 5-bedroom. This home has been completely remodeled and restructured. Privacy, elegance, SW County schools, and convenience!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics