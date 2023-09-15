Beautiful, updated and move-in ready, in lovely Wexford of SW County, this home has many hard to find features. With a formal dining room, living room, library/office, den, family room and sunroom, the design offers both large gathering spaces and separate spaces for quiet activities. From the open foyer, lustrous hardwood floors, huge kitchen, finished basement, 3 car-garage (over 1,000sf), all-season-sunroom leading to the level, fenced backyard, this may be the home you have been searching for
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $675,000
-
- Updated
