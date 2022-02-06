4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $675,000

Two story home in one of Roanoke most sought after neighborhoods. Perfectly situated on a gently sloped lot with tree-lined sidewalks. Remodeled kitchen with a large island, granite counters, a gas cooktop, and high-quality custom cabinetry. This house has refinished hardwood floors & great natural light throughout. The large living room has a gas log fireplace and a beautiful bay window. The sunroom overlooks the new back patio and rear yard. Updated lighting throughout. Plantation shutters. Spacious master suite with his and her closets. The family room in the finished lower level has custom cabinetry and recessed lighting. The lower level also offers a 4th bedroom with a walk-in closet and 3rd full bath. Gorgeous slate roof. Loads of storage. Highly desirable cul-de-sac street.