Completely renovated w/refinished hardwood floors on entry level, new paint throughout, custom mudroom, remodeled gourmet eat-in kitchen, quartz countertops & backsplash, WOLF range, custom range hood, stainless appliances, breakfast area w/coffee station, an abundance of windows overlooking deck & new retaining wall to add level backyard. Den w/gas lofted fireplace, formal living+formal dining room w/butler's pantry. New screened-in porch w/fireplace and TV. Upper level w/new hardwood floors, master suite w/tray ceiling, oversized windows, and custom closet. New master bath w/soaking tub, dual vanity, & water closet. 2nd bedroom ensuite, 3rd & 4th bedrooms w/3rd full bath. Lower level w/family room w/wet bar+gas log fireplace, newly finished rec. room and 4th full bath. 1/2 bath on main.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $775,000
