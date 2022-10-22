4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $875,000

Quality from top to bottom. Built by R. William Reid. The panoramic city/mountain views from the back of the home are stunning. Relax and enjoy on the large brick covered patio. The back yard is big enough for entertaining/games. Handicap accessible w/no steps from garage. One level living with the upstairs as a great bonus. Gorgeous hardwood floors and 6'' baseboards throughout, except baths/laundry. 9' ceilings on both levels. 1st floor has all plantation shutters, 2 walk-in closets in MBR. Great Rm has Kitchen and F/R. Lots of upscale cabinetry and shelving. Upstairs has 3 BRs, bonus area w/skylight, and two full baths. Could be a 2nd MBR up, if needed. Great for company. Must see this home. List of improvements/add'l info/floor plan in documents.