4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $875,000

Designed specifically for the developer/owner and his family. This High-Rise Luxury Condominium has Penthouse-Like Views. No Expense was spared w/attention to every detail. Brazilian Flooring, High Ceilings, Designer Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Mahogany Built-Ins and Architectural detailing throughout. Excellent Floor Plan w/Easy Flow, Perfect for Entertaining and Comfortable Family Living. Highlighted by a Grand Foyer, Chef Kitchen, CEO's Office, Lawyer's Library, Banquet sized Dining w/Fireplace and a Spacious Living Room. Large Windows in every room allow an abundance of Natural Bright Light for Showcasing Artwork. Secure Keyless Entry to Lobby Elevators, Marbled Flooring, Original Art and Fresh Flowers Delivered Weekly. Secure parking from garage with private entry.