Designed specifically for the developer/owner and his family. This High-Rise Luxury Condominium has Penthouse-Like Views. No Expense was spared w/attention to every detail. Brazilian Flooring, High Ceilings, Designer Lighting, Custom Cabinetry, Mahogany Built-Ins and Architectural detailing throughout. Excellent Floor Plan w/Easy Flow, Perfect for Entertaining and Comfortable Family Living. Highlighted by a Grand Foyer, Chef Kitchen, CEO's Office, Lawyer's Library, Banquet sized Dining w/Fireplace and a Spacious Living Room. Large Windows in every room allow an abundance of Natural Bright Light for Showcasing Artwork. Secure Keyless Entry to Lobby Elevators, Marbled Flooring, Original Art and Fresh Flowers Delivered Weekly. Secure parking from garage with private entry.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $875,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has the most COVID patients in the state with 57 and zero available ICU beds.
Properties around Smith Mountain Lake will have the option to apply for no-wakesurfing zones starting next year.
Blackwater Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell recently hosted a town hall meeting.
- Updated
Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) has reached full capacity.
- Updated
Aila Boyd has been named editor of The Franklin News-Post and Laker magazine.
- Updated
Anna Locklear loves to sing.
New Franklin County Athletic Director Bradley Lang is turning over the keys to the Eagles boys soccer program, one that he’d guided since 2015…
- Updated
Franklin County plays in a jamboree Saturday at Rockbridge County and opens its season at home against Patrick Henry-Roanoke. Tuesday's conte…
SALEM—Former Franklin County baseball stars Michael Williams, Jon Michael Holley, Jared Wright and Hayden Firebaugh and Eagles head coach Barr…
- Updated
MARTINSVILLE - Grayson Chitwood, a rising sophomore baseball player at Ferrum College, has earned first team All-Textile League laurels for th…