 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $892,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $892,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $892,000

SITUATED ON A BEAUTIFUL LOT & BORDERING BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN VIEWS. NEW SPEC HOME IS NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION.. OPEN & SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS OF SPECTACULAR AMENITIES. TWO GREAT ROOMS, FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, VAULTED & COFFERED CEILING, SPACIOUS GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN. THE WALKOUT BASEMENT IS A FABULOUS ENTERTAINING AREA WITH A GAME ROOM, EXERCISE ROOM & A BEDROOM & BATH. ARCHITECTURAL PLANS AVAILABLE .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

  • Updated

Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

  • Updated

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics