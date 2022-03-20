4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $90,000

Investment opportunity, current owners had the same tenant for 20+ years, they project current rental income could range between $1,200-$1,500 per month. New carpet and refinished hardwood floors. 2 covered porches. Nice size bedrooms on upper level. Very convenient to Downtown Roanoke. Potential for parking in back of home. Entry level Laundry connections. Property conveys ''AS IS'' condition. Bonus area on main level offers option for Den, Office, of possibly 5th bedroom. Professional Photography scheduled.