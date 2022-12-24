Beautiful, nearly new estate home conveniently located in a choice, gated South Roanoke community. Savor year round city & mountain views from most vantage points. 9 FT Ceilings, Hardwoods, tasteful appointments plus 4 delightful Bedrooms with Ensuite Baths accentuate this wonderful home. The Primary Suite, Laundry, Office, Dining & Family Rooms, 1/2 Bath, plus Eat-In-Kitchen provide Entry comfort. Two additional Bedroom Suites are upstairs & the 4th Bedroom Suite is located on the Lower Level. This Floor also provides an Office or Exercise Room, Large Recreation Room with Wet Bar & abundant Storage. An upstairs Deck & lower Patio, each rich with views of downtown Roanoke & her majestic surrounding mountains, provide tranquil moments as well as entertainment possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $929,900
