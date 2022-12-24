 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $929,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $929,900

Beautiful, nearly new estate home conveniently located in a choice, gated South Roanoke community. Savor year round city & mountain views from most vantage points. 9 FT Ceilings, Hardwoods, tasteful appointments plus 4 delightful Bedrooms with Ensuite Baths accentuate this wonderful home. The Primary Suite, Laundry, Office, Dining & Family Rooms, 1/2 Bath, plus Eat-In-Kitchen provide Entry comfort. Two additional Bedroom Suites are upstairs & the 4th Bedroom Suite is located on the Lower Level. This Floor also provides an Office or Exercise Room, Large Recreation Room with Wet Bar & abundant Storage. An upstairs Deck & lower Patio, each rich with views of downtown Roanoke & her majestic surrounding mountains, provide tranquil moments as well as entertainment possibilities.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown takes oath of office

Brown takes oath of office

W. Cooper Brown has been sworn in as Franklin County’s Commonwealth Attorney after winning election to the office on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

On the day before Robert Boley’s death, the prison nurse wouldn’t see him. Court records detail how, at the urging of his fellow inmates, Boley lay down in front of the prison medical bay, in the hopes that Arleathia Peck, the on-duty nurse, would take his chest pain seriously.