Beautiful, nearly new estate home conveniently located in a choice, gated South Roanoke community. Savor year round city & mountain views from most vantage points. 9 FT Ceilings, Hardwoods, tasteful appointments plus 4 delightful Bedrooms with Ensuite Baths accentuate this wonderful home. The Primary Suite, Laundry, Office, Dining & Family Rooms, 1/2 Bath, plus Eat-In-Kitchen provide Entry comfort. Two additional Bedroom Suites are upstairs & the 4th Bedroom Suite is located on the Lower Level. This Floor also provides an Office or Exercise Room, Large Recreation Room with Wet Bar & abundant Storage. An upstairs Deck & lower Patio, each rich with views of downtown Roanoke & her majestic surrounding mountains, provide tranquil moments as well as entertainment possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $949,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The claim that even negative publicity is still worthwhile publicity bounces hard off the wall in the case of former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker and his one-time mentor, former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson.
Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council.
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Pending Virginia High School League Executive Committee approval, Franklin County begins the next four years of athletic compe…
The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy recently produced 14 more graduates who will hopefully help fill understaffed local agencies.
ROCKY MOUNT—Franklin County’s offense trailed by seven points when that unit had possession of the football for the very last time against lon…
Some worry that the pipeline's protective coating has weakened as the project keeps getting delayed.
FrontPageBets takes a look at the players who have the best chances to boost their Heisman stock in marquee season-opening matchups.
Hospitalizations have risen since April and haven't shown any significant decline since reaching about 800 in early August.
SONTAG - The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for these programs:
Octavius Z. Cooke, 25, of Rocky Mount was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday on 10 Street NW, city police said.