 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $996,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $996,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $996,000

Located in the heart of South Roanoke, this is meticulously maintained tudor features modern renovations to the kitchen and master bathroom. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. This home offers large bedrooms, a finished basement, and well-maintained landscaping. 3 gas-log fireplaces located in the den, family room, and living room. White walls and large windows make for a clean and bright atmosphere. All electrical was recently updated, as well as the hall bath and basement. Enjoy the large porch with mountain and city views! Just a few blocks from restaurants, shopping, the Roanoke Greenway, and Carilion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL
Sports News

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL

  • Updated

The championship game in the 10U division is Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. It's a match-up between No. 1 seed Cave Spr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics