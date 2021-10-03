 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $225,000

Well built brick ranch in Franklin Heights. Super convenient location, minutes to area groceries, shopping, banking, and so much more! Updated kitchen, spacious pantry, living room with wood floors, 3 bedrooms and full bathroom on entry level. Partially finished lower level includes a family room with masonry fireplace, bedroom or office (no windows) full bathroom, 1 car garage under. Almost completely level yard, small patio, 1 car attached carport, 12x16 storage building with shelving and electricity, 10x12 storage building, garden space, paved driveway, and cul-de-sac street.

