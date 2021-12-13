 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $249,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $249,900

Location! Location! One owner, custom built, quality brick home convenient to all amenities! Only 20 minutes to Roanoke - 2.71 acres - 2224 square feet on entry level - very private, woodsy setting. Formal foyer, open living room/dining room, open kitchen, dining area and family room with built-in bookshelves. Two master suites with walk-in closet, 4 total bedrooms, 3 baths, 7x32 covered front porch, 12x24 concrete patio.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics