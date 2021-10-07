 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $289,900

Charming 4Bed Farmhouse, 9.92 acres - Looking for a Mini-Farm? Check out this Property! Spacious Home offering Many Updates, Large Kitchen Open to Dining Area, Family Rm w/Fireplace, Nice Foyer, Very Welcoming! You will LOVE the Covered Porches w/Country Views, Nice Yard, Plenty of Garden space, Chicken Coop, Approx 5 acres Fenced, Barn w/Electric & Tack Rm, Stream on lower portion of property. Paved Road & Driveway, Convenient to Town & All Amenities!

