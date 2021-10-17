 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $289,900

Looking for a Farmette? This Charming 4Bed/2Bath Farmhouse is nestled on Private 6.10 acres with a Stream! Great Location, near Amenities in Rocky Mount & Westlake! Well Maintained Home, Entry Level Bedroom & Laundry. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Rooms throughout, Dining Room w/Built-Ins. MAKE THIS YOUR HOME TODAY! All Structures: Workshop, Shed, Barn & Silo convey ''as-is''.

