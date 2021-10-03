Charming 4Bed/2.1 Home in Town *Completely Remodeled* Move-In Ready, Great Floor Plan w/Country Kitchen, Tons of Cabinets, Dining Area & Family Room. Main Level Master Suite & Laundry, Hardwood Floors, Open Staircase to Upper Level: offering 3 Add'l Bedrooms & Private Office (or Bed5) Hardwood Floors & Large Bath. Nice Mountain View from Upper Level! Enjoy the Spacious Front & Rear Covered Porches. {Private Parking @Rear of Home. Street Parking also available.}
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $309,900
