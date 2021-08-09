 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $349,900

  • Updated
Looking for a New Home in Town? Check out this Charming 4Bed/2.1 Beauty *Completely Remodeled* Move-In Ready, Great Floor Plan w/Country Kitchen, Tons of Cabinets, Dining Area & Family Room. Main Level Master Suite & Laundry, Hardwood Floors, Open Staircase to Upper Level: offering 3 Add'l Bedrooms & Private Office (or Bed5) Hardwood Floors & Large Bath. Enjoy the Spacious Front & Rear Covered Porches. {Private Parking @Rear of Home. Street Parking also available.} Kitchen C/T & Backsplash install 8/17, NEW Appliances 8/9

