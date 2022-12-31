 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $399,900

  Updated
**NEW HOME IN TOWN!** Enjoy Main Level Living in this Beautiful 4Bed/3Bath Home near All Amenities! Open Floor Plan, Spacious Kitchen w/Island, Granite C/T, Custom Cabinetry & Beadboard Ceiling, Pella windows. Nice Main Level Master Suite w/Custom Tile Shower, WIC. 3Beds on Main, Add'l Master Suite on Lower Level w/Full Bath & Huge Family Room, Full Walk-Out Lower Level: Perfect In-Law Quarters! Rocking Chair Front Porch, Rear Deck (Trex) & Lower Patio. Great Yard & Garden space. Floor Plan under Documents.

