One owner brick home in great location convenient to Rocky Mount, Boones Mill, Roanoke. Excellent views of Cahas Mountain from covered back deck and patio overlooking in ground pool. Extensively updated with new roof 2019, other updates include kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, pool liner, appliances, granite counter tops and lighting. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets. Home shows very well. Nice yard and property is well suited for outdoor entertaining. 'Lower level has a work room w/ outside entry door. Sq. footage estimated and based on county records.
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $565,000
