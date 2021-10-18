4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $82,000

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
INVESTOR ALERT!!! PRIVATE 5.87 ACRE TRACT CLOSE TO TOWN. SOLD AS-IS!!! HOME NEEDS COMPLETE RENOVATION. NO HEAT/AC.

