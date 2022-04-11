 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $839,900

  Updated
A Stately Home on 11.96 acres offering Mountain, Sunrise & Sunset Views! Beautiful Custom Kitchen w/Island, Granite C/T & Stainless Appliances, Open to Breakfast Area & Dining Rm. Stone Fireplace in Family Rm, Huge Master Suite w/Custom Vaulted Wood Ceiling, Spacious Private Bath & WIC. Office on Main Level. (2)Large Bedrooms on Upper with Full Bath. Outdoor Entertaining At Its Finest: Custom Patio, Fireplace, Gazebo PLUS Interior Bar, Game Rm or Staging Center for Business Opportunities: Wedding Venue, Event Center, Office & more. Add'l 22x32 Barn, Pasture & much more! Must See to Appreciate!

