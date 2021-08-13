4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $569,950

This beautiful open concept contemporary Ranch home next to the Hidden Valley Country Club golf course has mountain views. You will enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard from the Florida Room outfitted with Pella windows and solar shades or deck and keep the lawn maintained easily with its own irrigation system. Inside is an updated kitchen with the new granite counters and new sink that opens to the dining area and the great room. The great room features beautiful woodwork that compliments the stone fireplace. Other features include a renovated master suite, updated baths downstairs and a hot tub for relaxing after a long day. Other features include an alarm system and dusk to dawn flood lights. (Please give Seller 1 hour notice before showing. Seller replacing mirror in upstairs bath