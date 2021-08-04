 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $579,950

Perfectly situated in a beautiful neighborhood on the 13th green/ 14th tee of Hidden Valley Golf course. Traditional feel with upper end updates.Bright, spacious all season room. Open floor plan with updated kitchen featuring Viking appliances- range & warming tray. Custom cabinetry with pull out shelving and pantry. Reverse osmosis water filtration throughout. French doors to study with built ins. Large master with beautifully updated bath- heated floors, therapy bubble tub, custom closet. Plantation shutters. Upper level offers great floor plan-both bedrooms with full bath and adjoining bonus room that can be used as 5th bedroom. Finished basement with large rec room & full bath accessible from garage as well. This home has fabulous features and is a must see!

