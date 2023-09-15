This beautiful custom-built, one-owner home sits on 3.6 acres, providing breathtaking views of the Hidden Valley Golf Course. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half updated bathrooms, this spacious home boasts a cozy den with wet bar and wood burning fireplace, large living room and a finished basement, perfect for movie night or rec room. Easy update to add door for a 5th bedroom on main level, currently used as an office. The updated kitchen is adjacent to the heart of the home, a large sunroom perfect for year round enjoyment with heating and air. The grounds consist of more than 1.5 acres of level land, gorgeous gardens, an outdoor kitchen, and a large shed. With its updated design, sizable space and multipurpose acres, this home provides the perfect space to live in your dream home.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $895,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The pipeline company is asking a judge to limit the actions of opponents who have unlawfully blocked construction.
The Washington Post reported that it had viewed videos in which Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner, urged viewers to pay the couple with "ti…
The body of a Roanoke man was recovered from water near Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake earlier Monday.
The Rocky Mount Town Council heard an update Monday evening on the Harvester Performance Center following its first full fiscal year without C…
The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society held a media day Wednesday at Bridgewater Marina in Moneta to promote …