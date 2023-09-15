This beautiful custom-built, one-owner home sits on 3.6 acres, providing breathtaking views of the Hidden Valley Golf Course. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half updated bathrooms, this spacious home boasts a cozy den with wet bar and wood burning fireplace, large living room and a finished basement, perfect for movie night or rec room. Easy update to add door for a 5th bedroom on main level, currently used as an office. The updated kitchen is adjacent to the heart of the home, a large sunroom perfect for year round enjoyment with heating and air. The grounds consist of more than 1.5 acres of level land, gorgeous gardens, an outdoor kitchen, and a large shed. With its updated design, sizable space and multipurpose acres, this home provides the perfect space to live in your dream home.