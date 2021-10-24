 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stanleytown - $124,900

1.5 story double brick exterior home on 2.15 acre lot with plenty of privacy! Hardwood flooring throughout, spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry, formal dining room, large living room with fireplace, entry level bedroom and full bathroom. Three additional bedrooms and a half bathroom upstairs. New roof and gutters about 4 years ago; detached metal building with road frontage on Fairystone Park Highway (former auto repair shop), road frontage for commercial potential and paved driveway. Additional features include covered side porch, covered and screened back porch, gentle to level yard around the house. Convenient location! This home offers so much with just a little TLC needed!

