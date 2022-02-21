4 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $515,000

Looking for a Log Home next to Smith Mountain Lake w/a fire place, enough room for all your friends, & a garage perfect for your boat? 106 Shady Wood has you covered. The paved drive leads to a tree-lined lot w/an inviting rocking chair porch. Upon entering, you will be impressed by floor to ceiling custom woodwork, including knotty pine floors. Entry level features large kitchen/dining area w/a wall-lined built-in pantry, a screened-in porch overlooking the lake, & a cozy stone fireplace in the living room. The spacious master bedroom/bathroom suite has walk-in closets w/separate tub & shower areas. The upper level has additional knotty pine floors, three bedrooms containing cedar-lined closets, & a full bathroom. The lower level includes a laundry, work area, full bathroom, rec room