4 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $600,000

65 very useable acres and nice home very convenient to Smith Mountain Lake. Great property for livestock as owners have installed over 5,000 feet of 5/4/3 wire fencing with solid fiberglass poles and installed water hookups for pasture/raised garden beds. Fruit trees and blueberry bushes. Home features large stone fireplace and open floor plan. Roughly 23 acres in 10 year old Loblolly Pines/roughly 20 acres in pasture with 18 acres fenced and potential for 16 more acres of pasture. Property borders Standord Creek with barn and restored tobacco barn. Access to Smith Mountain Lake marina/restaurant 2 miles from property. High speed fiber internet access.