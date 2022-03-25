4 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $699,000

This gorgeous home is located in one of the most desirable gated communities on Smith Mountain Lake. The views from this home are phenomenal. And just seconds away from your deeded covered boat slip as well as PWC lift. The community boasts inground pool and beach area in addition to day docks for your guests to visit by water. The sellers have done an amazing job of updating this home. 2 new HVAC units. kitchen updated with new granite countertops and tiled backsplash, new whirlpool fridge, new sink & more! Epoxy sealed garage floor with garage liners. New granite tile in laundry and pantry. Cherry sliding barn door in basement for privacy. Numerous rooms repainted, and smart thermostat & Ring Doorbell. Three covered porches. Truly a high quality built home.