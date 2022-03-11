This gorgeous home is located in one of the most desirable gated communities on Smith Mountain Lake. The views from this home are phenomenal. And just seconds away from your deeded covered boat slip as well as PWC lift. The community boasts inground pool and beach area in addition to day docks for your guests to visit by water. The sellers have done an amazing job of updating this home. 2 new HVAC units. kitchen updated with new granite countertops and tiled backsplash, new whirlpool fridge, new sink & more! Epoxy sealed garage floor with garage liners. New granite tile in laundry and pantry. Cherry sliding barn door in basement for privacy. Numerous rooms repainted, and smart thermostat & Ring Doorbell. Three covered porches. Truly a high quality built home.
4 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $725,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory is expanding into Rocky Mount. The Roanoke business will be opening a second location at 195 Maple Av…
A house fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in the Hardy area of Franklin County displaced its residents and injured one.
Owner Glen Thomas and his wife Teresa purchased the 160-acre farm in 2018 and spent the first two years just clearing the land near Timber Ridge Road off U.S. 221.
CHRISTIANSBURG - Five multiple-goal scorers paced Franklin County to an 18-3 non-district girls varsity lacrosse triumph over Christiansburg …
Molly Hunter has joined the staff of The Franklin News-Post and The Roanoke Times as a reporter.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team falls to Northside Middle School, 10-5, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest, the 2022 se…
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Maggie McCray tossed a no-hit shutout Sunday as Ferrum College completed a doubleheader softball sweep of Methodist (N.C.) …
The show will be in the style of the band's 2021 "The Fireside Sessions," featuring lineups of between four and eight band members, according to a Harvester Performance Center news release.
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …
Franklin County’s spring sports teams open their 2022 seasons with games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.