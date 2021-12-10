4 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $799,900

You will love walking through the front door because all you see is wide water lake views! Every room has a water view! Everything looks new w/this Super Nice Custom Built Lake Home completed in 2017. Decorated as 4 Bedrooms, (3 Bedroom Septic), 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan w/ approx. 3,000 Sq. Ft finished & 9' foot ceilings on both levels. Kitchen w/ granite countertops & breakfast area. Beautiful oak wood floors on the main level & engineered flooring on lower level. Spacious no maintenance Trex deck runs the full length of the house w/clear view railings. 2/3rds of the deck is a covered screened porch w/2 fans. Pavers on the front & rear pathways & the patio running the entire length of the house to the dock. Each level has a heat pump & plumbed for propane. 15 min to Westlake