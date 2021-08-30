4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $155,000

Come see this beautiful 2 story home! Features 4 BR's, 2 BA, Detached Garage, Large Front Porch. Updated kitchen and baths. Newer HVAC. Fenced in yard great for entertainment and privacy.
The county School Board on Wednesday night did give teachers and staff the ability to provide more protections, such as dividers and shields.
Franklin County returns to fall football play for the first time since 2019 when the Eagles open their 2021 season at home against long-time r…
The June 2019 shootout, in a residential part of Rocky Mount, was reportedly sparked over a dispute involving $500 worth of tires and car accessories.
Franklin County’s first two varsity and junior varsity volleyball doubleheaders and the Eagles’ season-opening junior varsity football game ha…
FERRUM—Apparently, former Franklin County wrestling standout Landon Church has had a change of heart that has led to a change in his college d…
Mick, domestic short hair
High school football teams are forced to “pause” their practices.
Reasoning, opinions and temperament differ widely as many people are spending a lot of time in meetings than they usually would.
Around the back of Stepping Stones Mission soup kitchen at 1105 North Main Street in Rocky Mount are treasures waiting to be discovered and pu…
Pachyce, shar-pei mix
