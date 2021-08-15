 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $159,950

  • Updated
Come see this beautiful 2 story home! Features 4 BR's, 2 BA, Detached Garage, Large Front Porch. Updated kitchen and baths. Newer HVAC. Fenced in yard great for entertainment and privacy.

