4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $159,950

Come see this beautiful 2 story home! Features 4 BR's, 2 BA, Detached Garage, Large Front Porch. Updated kitchen and baths. Newer HVAC. Fenced in yard great for entertainment and privacy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Come see this beautiful 2 story home! Features 4 BR's, 2 BA, Detached Garage, Large Front Porch. Updated kitchen and baths. Newer HVAC. Fenced in yard great for entertainment and privacy.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yea…
Lemonade, domestic short hair
Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Marke…
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded more cases of COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Wednesday — 2,361 — than it had since Valentine’s Day.
Great price on this home near the intersection of Franklin, Roanoke, and Floyd Counties! About 2 miles from Bent Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway e…
Public water has seen a slow but steady growth into Franklin County in recent years with the help of the Western Virginia Water Authority. Now…
County residents also speak out against face-covering policy.
Franklin County prepares for today's first day of school by loading a pair of buses with school supplies that will be given to needy county el…
The pageant was held Saturday and the following winners were named:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.