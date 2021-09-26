4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $179,900

 Skip to main content
Amazingly updated 4 bed/2.5ba home in the heart of Vinton! Walk inside and you'll be greeted by the open and spacious main floor living area. As you explore this level you'll discover a living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, bedroom and mudroom. Walk upstairs and you'll find two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the master bedroom of your dreams, featuring an oversized bathroom and walk-in closet. This home has been thoroughly updated from the bathrooms, to the new kitchen, new drywall, new electrical run throughout and more. With all that this home has to offer, and the central location just two blocks from downtown Vinton, this is sure to be the perfect home for you! **New HVAC (furnace and straight AC) to be installed with acceptable offer!**

