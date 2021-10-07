 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $184,000

  Updated
Over 2100 square feet with tons of character! This home features a wrap around porch, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with clawfoot tub), and 2 beautiful fireplaces with original mantels. The back yard is fenced with 2 patios - great for entertaining and privacy.

