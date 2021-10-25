4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $230,000

Come Home to the Vinton. Step inside this Spacious 1,958 finished sqft Home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. , formal living and dining room, kitchen that includes stove, and refrigerator, dishwasher in 2015. Lower level with large laundry room that includes washer and dryer. Bonus family room with a bar and a fireplace. Roof replaced in 2015. HVAC replaced in 2016. Enjoy Front outdoor sitting area with privacy rear deck and large wooded gently sloping lot, with nearby creek. A paved driveway and street parking for quest and entertaining. Buyer and Buyer Agent to verify all information!