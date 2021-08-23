4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $299,950

New everything and move in ready! New Roof & HVAC in 2020. Open floor plan with a spacious living room featuring a stone fireplace accented with a custom walnut mantel and ship lap wall. Kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have new vanities, toilets and tiled showers and floors. Refinished hardwood floors on both levels of the house. Finished basement with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Plenty of storage in the basement and large walk in attic. Covered screened in patio off of living provides an outdoor living space. 2 car carport and an acre of land for all of your outdoor needs. Schedule your tour of this home to see the quality work completed by a master carpenter.