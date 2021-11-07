4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $299,950

 Skip to main content
Back on the market! Contract fell through. Get your folks in to see this charming foursquare style home w/all the upgraded features you've come to enjoy. Immaculate, completely remodeled 2400SF two story home incl 4BR & 3.5 BA & has undergone extensive renovations & upgrades throughout. Exquisite flooring incl refinished oak & heart pine floors throughout most of home & bedrooms & new tile in the kitchens & baths. Entering through the covered front porch (w/oak swing), floorplan opens to spacious living room & fireplace w/beautiful French doors & access the dining room. Kitchen has all new maple Kraft Maid cabinets, Corian & butcher block combo counter tops, butler pantry, all new stainless appliances, built-in microwave,

