4 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $305,000

  • Updated
Great location, convenient to local shopping, restaurants and area amenities. Formal living room and dining room. Open kitchen, dining area, and family room with gas log fireplace. Upper level features master suite with walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, and full hall bath. Partially finished lower level features recreation room with fireplace, half bath, work room, and laundry. Nice covered front porch. Spacious covered screened-in back deck. Level lot with fenced back yard.

