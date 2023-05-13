Unique Floridian Style Lake Home built in 2019 w/Main Level Living & Separate In-Law Quarters w/Bedroom, Living Room & Kitchenette. 2 car oversized garage. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & dining room/office. Entry level offers Great Room w/double-sided fireplace that is also open to the large dining area. Formal dining room (could also be an office or extra bedroom). Spacious master suite w/large sitting area, vaulted ceiling & walk-in closets, double vanities w/granite counter tops, tiled/in shower and tub. Kitchen features oversized farmer sink, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Maint. free concrete tile roof, Andersen windows, ceramic tile floors, crown molding. Paved roads, street lights, underground utilities. Shentel high speed internet. 10 minutes to the Westlake Area
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $1,150,000
-
- Updated
