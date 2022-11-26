 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $1,299,900

  • Updated

Contemporary Lake Home built in 2019 w/ Main Level Living & Separate In-Law Quarters (above the 2 car garage). 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths & office. Maint. free concrete tile roof w/ life time warranty, Andersen windows, energy efficient heat/cooling system, ceramic tile floors, crown molding. Entry level offers Great Room w/double-sided fireplace that is open to the dining area, spacious master suite w/large sitting area, vaulted ceiling & walkin closets, double vanities w/granite counter tops, tiled/in shower and tub. Kitchen features oversized farmer sink, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Paved roads, street lights, underground utilities. Shentel high speed internet. Less than 10 minutes from Westlake shopping, medical & restaurants. View of Smith Mtn at the water's edge

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.