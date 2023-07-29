Custom built in 2020, this waterfront home is loaded with beautiful features. 4 bedrooms plus an office, 3 full and 3 half baths. Triple attached garage that includes EV charging. Prime SML lot on Blackwater near marker B20-Only 35 minutes to Roanoke. Beautiful views of Smith Mountain, sandy beach area and great dock w/ cabana, 28' covered slip and 2 jet ski lifts. Why build when this custom home in beautiful condition is ready to enjoy?! Wolf appliances in upscale, custom kitchen, and a butler's pantry to include a coffee bar, ice maker and wine cooler. Downstairs wet bar includes another ice maker and wine cooler. Perfect one-floor living for empty nesters wanting to live an extravagant SML lakefront retirement, or bring the entire family and all your friends!
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $2,750,000
