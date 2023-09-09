Proposed gorgeous ranch home providing one level living. Open floor plan offering spacious rooms including a living room, family room, a primary suite and 3 additional bedrooms, a second bath and spacious laundry and office. Nine foot ceilings throughout. Conveniently located to Smith Mountain Lake, shopping, restaurants, and healthcare. Great views from the property. Creek runs through the back of the property. Construction begins immediately following a ratified contract. Photo is a model representing similar construction to actual property. Owner/ Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $350,000
