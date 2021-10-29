 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $549,900

  • Updated
Immaculate LIKE-NEW Home! Very Well Maintained, Gorgeous Open Floor Plan! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Spacious Master Suite. Fully Finished Lower Level offers Bed4, Huge Family Rm, Full Bath, Craft Rm, Storage & more {Potential for Full In-Law Quarters). Enjoy the Outdoors on the Lovely Screened Porch with Country Views, or the Rocking Chair Front Porch!

