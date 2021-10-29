Immaculate LIKE-NEW Home! Very Well Maintained, Gorgeous Open Floor Plan! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Spacious Master Suite. Fully Finished Lower Level offers Bed4, Huge Family Rm, Full Bath, Craft Rm, Storage & more {Potential for Full In-Law Quarters). Enjoy the Outdoors on the Lovely Screened Porch with Country Views, or the Rocking Chair Front Porch!
4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $549,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Franklin County woman accused of child neglect in events that ended with the death of a 7-year-old was granted a secured bond in court Monday.
- Updated
Ferrum will again play host to the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival when the event returns for the 48th time this Saturday. The annual festival wa…
Tate, domestic short hair
An entire Henry County family, Michael Wayne Short, his wife Mary Hall Short, and their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer, were killed in cold blood in August 2002, each slain by a gunshot to the head.
- Updated
Photos from Saturday’s Blue Ridge Folklife Festival at Ferrum College, which returned to the campus calendar after a year’s absence because of…
Franklin County is taking its first steps toward creating an updated village plan for the Union Hall community. The plan will guide developmen…
- Updated
RICHMOND—Benjamin Franklin Middle School distance runner Jonah Bowman has captured the 2021 Middle School boys individual state cross country …
Tennessee native Tyler Lee, a Ferrum College graduate, was 28 when he was elected to Rocky Mount Town Council in 2020.
- Updated
ROANOKE—Franklin County’s Eagles performed a gridiron resuscitation Friday night that may have saved its season.
Penn Hall, one of the last major tracts of land still owned by Appalachian Power at Smith Mountain Lake, will be going up for sale later this year.